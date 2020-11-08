Jones, Giants hold on to beat Washington for 2nd victory

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Daniel Jones completed his longest pass of the season, didn't turn over the ball for the first time, and the New York Giants held on to beat Washington 23-20 Sunday for their second victory this season.

Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead. The Giants (2-7) attempted to run to run things out in the second half and survived a couple of touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen.

Smith connected with Terry McLaurin on a 68-yard score, his first TD pass in 728 days, to cut New York's lead to 23-20 in the fourth quarter. But Smith threw two interceptions in the final 2:18 to end the threat for Washington (2-6). Both Giants wins are against Washington.

Before things got hairy for the Giants, Wayne Gallman rushed for a touchdown, and Graham Gano made three field goals to extend his streak to 18 in a row.

Allen injured his left ankle late in the first quarter, forcing Smith into just his second NFL game since gruesomely breaking his right leg in November 2018. Allen's left leg bent the wrong way on a sack by Peppers, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and there was an air cast on it as he was carted off.

Smith was 24 of 32 for 325 yards, the TD and three interceptions.

SLIPPERY START

Despite picture-perfect, dry conditions, it looked early on like the ball was covered in grease — or just that this was an NFC East game.

Antonio Gibson fumbled after a 20-yard reception on Washington's first offensive play, and the ball slipped through several players' fingers before New York recovered 26 yards downfield. Jones' 50-yard pass to Mack came on the next snap.

Washington punt returner Isaiah Wright muffed a catch not long after, setting up Gallman's 2-yard TD run.

WHO NEEDS TATE?

Veteran Giants receiver Golden Tate was a healthy scratch and didn't travel with the team days after shouting into a TV camera during a loss to Tampa Bay, “Throw me the ball!" Jones completed passes to 10 players, including Mack, who wouldn't be playing if Tate were in uniform.

SIMS SHOW

The loss was a coming-out party of sorts for Washington receiver Cam Sims. He had three catches for 110 yards Sunday after entering with a total of 88 yards receiving in his first 15 NFL games.

FANS AT FEDEX

Washington's first home game with fans this season included some Giants supporters among the 3,000 in attendance. They were sprinkled throughout the lower bowl at FedEx Field with all nonalcoholic concessions at half price. A Bud Light was going for the kind of price that would make people socially distance from the beer: a cool $14.

INJURIES

New York: The Giants were without running back Devonta Freeman because of an ankle injury.

Washington: After Kyle Allen got knocked out of the game, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen left briefly with a knee injury in the third quarter before returning.

UP NEXT

The Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles in their second-last NFC East game this season, while Washington visits the Detroit Lions.

