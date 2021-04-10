Jonas Johansson gets 1st shutout, Avalanche edge Ducks 2-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jonas Johansson made 28 saves in his first career shutout, and Valeri Nichushkin scored in the Colorado Avalanche's 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
Mikko Rantanen added an empty-net goal in the final minute as the West Division-leading Avalanche bounced back from an embarrassing 8-3 loss Wednesday to Minnesota, one that ended their streak of earning a point in 15 consecutive games. Colorado also played solidly after its morning skate was canceled by a positive COVID-19 test.