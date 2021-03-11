Joiner, Ole Miss beat South Carolina 76-59 in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 18 points, Romello White had 17, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Mississippi beat South Carolina 76-59 on Thursday night in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Rebels (16-10) play No. 3 seed LSU in the quarterfinals Friday. The Tigers beat Ole Miss 75-61 on Jan. 9. and had a game that was originally scheduled for Feb 28 at LSU canceled by issues concerning the coronavirus pandemic.