TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lucas Johnson threw for three touchdowns, running back Junior Bergen passed for another and Montana eased by Indiana State 49-14 on Saturday.

The Montana (3-0) defense got into the scoring column early in the first quarter when Kale Edwards picked up a fumble and ran untouched for a 20-yard touchdown. The defense also forced Indiana State into three straight three-and-out drives in the second half.