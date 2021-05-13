Johnson returns to Indianapolis for road course debut JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 2:55 p.m.
The lofty expectations started with Chip Ganassi. He is the one who said Jimmie Johnson would win a race during his rookie IndyCar season.
And even after his first two races — Johnson has spun, stalled and caused three of the five cautions called — Ganassi hasn't changed his mind. He still thinks the seven-time NASCAR champion is going to find himself at the right place at the right time and get to victory lane this year.