AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens had double-doubles and No. 14 Iowa State bounced back from its first loss with a 94-56 win over Longwood on Sunday.

Sophomore Aubrey Joens had career highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds and senior Ashley Joens had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Picking up her 35th career double-double, Ashley Joens moved within four points of the No. 4 spot on the career scoring list (1,866 points).