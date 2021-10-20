Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz help 76ers beat Pelicans 117-97 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 10:46 p.m.
1 of9 Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) slam dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) goes to the basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas pulls down an offensive rebound against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Philadelphia 76ers forward Seth Curry dribbles downcourt against New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Furkan Korkmaz hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to also score 22 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away for a 117-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
A subplot of the season opener for both teams involved who wasn't playing.