Joe, Rockies take advantage of Nats' miscues in 5-2 win MIKE CRANSTON, Associated Press May 4, 2022
Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias watches his two-run double off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Denver.
Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe gestures to the dugout after reaching third base with a triple that brought in two runs in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Denver.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin works against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Denver.
Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe watches his two-run triple off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Denver.
Fans huddle under a polka-dotted umbrella during a delay as light rain falls before the Colorado Rockies' baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Denver.
Washington Nationals' Riley Adams, back, scores on a single hit by Cesar Hernandez as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz looks for a throw in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Denver.
DENVER (AP) — Jose Iglesias had a two-run double and Connor Joe a two-run triple in consecutive at-bats in the fourth inning after a crucial error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Wednesday night.
Charlie Blackmon added an RBI groundout in the five-run inning, while Austin Gomber (2-2) pitched 6 2/3 strong innings in the Rockies' fourth win in five games.