GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Kur Jockuch had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Matt Johnson II made a jumper with three seconds left to lead Northern Colorado to a 66-64 win over Portland State on Thursday night.

Daylen Kountz had 19 points for Northern Colorado (10-8, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 13 points and seven rebounds. Matt Johnson had 10 points.