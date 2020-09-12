Jiménez hits 3-run homer as White Sox rally past Tigers 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer in Chicago's four-run sixth inning, and the White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Friday night for their seventh straight win against the Tigers.

The AL Central-leading White Sox won for the sixth time in seven games overall, breaking through at the plate after they went hitless in the first five innings against Casey Mize. Evan Marshall (2-1), Codi Heuer and Alex Colomé combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Lucas Giolito.

Going for its first division title since 2008, Chicago improved to 7-1 against Detroit this season. It's the longest win streak for the White Sox against the Tigers since a seven-game run that overlapped the 2005-06 seasons.

Detroit looked ready to stop the streak when it opened a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth. Jorge Bonifacio hit a sacrifice fly and Daz Cameron, the son of former big league outfielder Mike Cameron, added a two-run single for his first career hit and RBIs.

The rally featured Miguel Cabrera's first stolen base since 2015 and No. 39 for his career. The lumbering 37-year-old slugger swiped third ahead of Cameron's hit, and then celebrated with a dab.

The high-scoring White Sox had been held to just one second-inning walk at that point. But they got to Mize after the young right-hander had to wait through the long top half of the sixth.

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez celebrates his three-run home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Chicago.

Nomar Mazara reached on a leadoff walk and Yolmer Sánchez doubled for Chicago's first hit, putting runners on second and third. Mize departed after Nick Madrigal's run-scoring groundout, and José Cisnero (2-3) hit Tim Anderson before Jiménez hit a towering drive that just cleared the wall in left for his 12th homer.

Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, was charged with two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Colomé worked the ninth for his 10th save, retiring three in a row after Cameron reached on an error.

White Sox first baseman José Abreu went 0 for 4, ending his career-best 22-game hit streak. He had one last chance after Jiménez's two-out single in the eighth, but he bounced to first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: INF Niko Goodrum (strained right oblique muscle) is swinging and throwing, according to manager Ron Gardenhire. “Everything seems to be going on the up and up with him,” Gardenhire said. ... INF/OF Harold Castro was placed on the 10-day IL last month with a left hamstring strain, but it's his right hamstring that is bothering him now. “We don't know exactly how this is going to turn out and when he'll get back,” Gardenhire said.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodón (shoulder soreness) has been dealing with some inflammation in his back/rib cage area. “He got some treatment over the last several days and some medication and I believe will be off a mound again on Monday, if I’m not mistaken,” general manager Rick Hahn said. ... LHP Aaron Bummer (biceps strain) is progressing, and Hahn said the reliever could rejoin the team during its last road trip of the season.

UP NEXT

Right-handers Michael Fulmer and Reynaldo López pitch on Saturday night. Fulmer (0-1, 8.24 ERA), who missed last season due to Tommy John surgery, is looking for his first win for Detroit since June 14, 2018, against Minnesota. López (0-2, 8.38 ERA) is getting another chance to start for Chicago after he was optioned to the team's alternate training site on Sept. 3.

