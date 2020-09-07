Jets re-sign 4 to active roster, place 5 others on IR

Recommended Video:

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have re-signed offensive lineman Josh Andrews, tight end Daniel Brown, safety Matthias Farley and cornerback Nate Hairston to the active roster after cutting them over the weekend.

The team also announced Monday it has placed offensive lineman Cameron Clark, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga and wide receivers Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith on injured reserve. As part of the NFL's new rules this season to help manage rosters during the coronavirus pandemic, players placed on IR can return after three weeks if healthy.

The Jets' active roster stood at 52 players as of early Monday night, leaving them with one open spot.

Andrews was a surprise cut by the Jets on Saturday because of his ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line, including center.

Brown and Farley have been mostly backups with key roles on special teams. Hairston started six games last season at cornerback.

Clark (knee) and Zuniga (quadriceps) were two of the Jets' draft picks in April. Clark, a fourth-rounder, dealt with a shoulder issue early in camp before returning to practice and then injuring a knee. Zuniga, a third-rounder, sat out most of camp with a quadriceps injury.

Onwuasor, signed in the offseason as a free agent, has been out with a knee injury.

Vyncint Smith injured his groin early in camp and needed surgery, while Jeff Smith hurt a shoulder after getting work with the starters because of injuries to other receivers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL