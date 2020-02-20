Jessup scores 20 as Boise State dumps San Jose State 80-62

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Justinian Jessup had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Boise State defeated San Jose State 80-62 on Wednesday night.

Abu Kigab had 16 points for Boise State (18-10, 10-6 Mountain West Conference). RJ Williams added 13 points and Robin Jorch had 12 points.

Boise State had 29 assists on 31 field goals. The 29 assists are the Broncos' most since 2007.

Seneca Knight had 23 points for the Spartans (7-20, 3-12), who have lost six straight. Richard Washington added 16 points and Christian Anigwe had nine rebounds.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Spartans this season. Boise State defeated San Jose State 99-71 on Jan. 29.

Boise State plays New Mexico at home on Sunday. San Jose State plays at Colorado State on the road on Saturday.

