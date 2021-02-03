Jazz survive late rally, edge Pistons 117-105 JOHN COON, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 12:51 a.m.
1 of5 Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) runs down court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale hangs from the rim after dunking against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) dunks the ball as Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors (15) looks on in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after a teammate scores a 3-pointer in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) battle for a rebound in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 117-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Mike Conley added 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 18 for Utah, which reclaimed the NBA’s best record with the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier on Tuesday. Royce O’Neale tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds.