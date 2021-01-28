Jazz beat Mavericks 116-104 for 10th straight victory JOHN COON, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 12:52 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Playing without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell didn't slow down the Utah Jazz.
Utah never trailed in a 116-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. The Jazz overwhelmed the Mavericks on both ends of the court on their way to their 10th straight victory and the NBA overall lead.