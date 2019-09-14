Jaguars rule out CB Bouye, WR Lee for game at Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting cornerback A.J. Bouye and receiver Marqise Lee at Houston on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled out both players Saturday, downgrading their status from questionable and saying neither will make the trip to Houston. Bouye sustained a hip injury in the opener, and Lee is still recovering from a knee injury that cost him the entire 2018 season. Lee played 12 snaps last week.

Second-year pro Tre Herndon is expected to replace Bouye and make his first career start.

Bouye's absence means the Jaguars (0-1) will be without two defensive starters against the Texans (0-1). Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is third in franchise history in sacks, was ruled out Friday because of a hamstring injury.

___

