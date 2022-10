JACKSONVILLE, Ala (AP) — Zion Webb fired 11 yards to a diving Sterling Galban in the back corner of the end zone in overtime and Jacksonville State then recovered a Jonathan Murphy fumble on Kennesaw State's first play to wrap up the Gamecocks' first win over the Owls 35-28 in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener Saturday.

The Gamecocks spent 17 seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference before joining the ASUN.