Ten_FG Bullock 51, 1:23. Drive: 17 plays, 51 yards, 9:59. Key Plays: Henry 10 run; Dobbs 10 pass to Okonkwo on 3rd-and-2; Dobbs 7 pass to Hooper on 4th-and-3; Dobbs 9 pass to Woods on 4th-and-3. Tennessee 3, Jacksonville 0.

Second Quarter

Ten_Okonkwo 21 pass from Dobbs (Bullock kick), 5:32. Drive: 7 plays, 69 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Dobbs 19 pass to Henry; Dobbs 7 pass to Hooper on 3rd-and-5; Henry 14 run. Tennessee 10, Jacksonville 0.

Jac_Kirk 25 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 2:36. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Agnew kick return to Jacksonville 50; Lawrence 10 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-6. Tennessee 10, Jacksonville 7.

Ten_FG Bullock 39, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 50 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Chestnut kick return to Tennessee 29; Dobbs 10 pass to Hooper on 3rd-and-8; Dobbs 11 run; Dobbs 14 pass to Hooper. Tennessee 13, Jacksonville 7.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Patterson 26, 10:09. Drive: 13 plays, 64 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Agnew kick return to Jacksonville 28; Lawrence 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Lawrence 11 pass to Farrell; Lawrence 16 pass to Kirk on 3rd-and-7; Lawrence 21 pass to M.Jones. Tennessee 13, Jacksonville 10.

Ten_FG Bullock 41, 6:02. Drive: 11 plays, 45 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: Ward kick return to Tennessee 32; Dobbs 13 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10. Tennessee 16, Jacksonville 10.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Patterson 36, 14:49. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 00:52. Key Play: Ty.Campbell 29 interception return to Tennessee 25. Tennessee 16, Jacksonville 13.

Jac_Allen 37 fumble return (Patterson kick), 2:51. Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16.

___

Ten Jac FIRST DOWNS 19 13 Rushing 4 2 Passing 14 10 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-17 5-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-3 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 312 222 Total Plays 72 47 Avg Gain 4.3 4.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 147 19 Rushes 39 14 Avg per rush 3.769 1.357 NET YARDS PASSING 165 203 Sacked-Yds lost 4-14 1-9 Gross-Yds passing 179 212 Completed-Att. 20-29 20-32 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.0 6.152 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-0 5-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 3-55.333 4-51.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 73 187 Punt Returns 1-2 2-33 Kickoff Returns 3-71 4-125 Interceptions 0-0 1-29 PENALTIES-Yds 6-40 4-25 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 36:12 23:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 30-109, Dobbs 5-32, McMath 1-4, Haskins 2-3, Ward 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Etienne 7-17, Hasty 3-5, Lawrence 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Tennessee, Dobbs 20-29-1-179. Jacksonville, Lawrence 20-32-0-212.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Woods 4-40, Hooper 4-38, Burks 4-19, Okonkwo 3-42, Haskins 2-13, Henry 1-19, Swaim 1-5, Ward 1-3. Jacksonville, Kirk 6-99, Engram 4-27, Z.Jones 4-21, M.Jones 2-29, Etienne 2-17, Farrell 1-11, Agnew 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Woods 1-2. Jacksonville, Agnew 2-33.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Chestnut 2-46, Ward 1-25. Jacksonville, Agnew 4-125.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Hooker 5-0-0, Rice 4-4-0, Fulton 4-1-0, Gibbens 4-0-0, Byard 3-1-0, Tart 3-0-1, Avery 1-0-0, Cole 1-0-0, Kalu 1-0-0, Levin 1-0-0, McCreary 1-0-0, Simmons 1-0-0, Edwards 0-1-0. Jacksonville, Oluokun 7-6-1, Dari.Williams 6-1-0, Muma 5-2-0, Jenkins 4-4-1, Allen 4-2-1, Peters 4-2-0, Hamilton 3-3-0, Ty.Campbell 3-2-0, Walker 2-3-0, Robertson-Harris 2-0-1, Cisco 1-5-0, Key 1-2-0, Gotsis 1-1-0, Herndon 1-1-0, Lloyd 1-1-0, Chaisson 1-0-0, Wingard 1-0-0, Fatukasi 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, None. Jacksonville, Ty.Campbell 1-29.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.