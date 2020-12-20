Jackson leads surging Ravens to 40-14 rout of Jaguars DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 4:14 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is congratulated by guard Ben Powers (72) after scoring a touchdown on a run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II, right, is sacked for a safety by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee (90) and linebacker Matthew Judon (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass as Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) avoids a sack attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Josh Jones (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars with linebacker Matthew Judon (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins scores a touchdown on a run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens built a 26-point halftime lead against helpless Jacksonville and rolled to a 40-7 victory Sunday that boosted their playoff chances and extended the Jaguars' losing streak to 13 games.
Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to carry the Ravens (9-5) to their third straight win following a three-game skid. Hopeful of reaching the postseason for the third year in a row, Baltimore is among several AFC teams vying for three wild-card spots.