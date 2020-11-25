FG FT Reb
LIMESTONE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 6-6 4 0 20

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JAMES MADISON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mensah 13 1-5 3-5 4-6 0 1 0
Wooden 21 5-7 1-1 2-3 0 2 7
Lewis 29 5-12 2-3 0-2 4 2 9
Morse 23 5-8 0-0 0-1 5 2 0
Edwards 21 4-9 3-5 3-6 2 1 0
Amadi 22 8-8 0-0 2-4 0 0 16
Jacobs 20 3-9 3-3 1-6 0 1 0
Strickland 20 1-4 2-4 0-2 8 3 0
Harvey 18 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
Taylor 7 0-2 0-0 3-3 0 1 0
McNair 3 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Smith 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-72 14-21 16-37 19 16 32

Percentages: FG .486, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Morse 3-4, Jacobs 1-4, Lewis 1-4, Harvey 0-1, McNair 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wooden 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Strickland).

Turnovers: 14 (Edwards 5, Morse 3, Jacobs 2, Amadi, Smith, Strickland, Wooden).

Steals: 21 (Strickland 10, Amadi 3, Edwards 2, Lewis 2, Jacobs, McNair, Morse, Wooden).

Technical Fouls: None.

Limestone 29 26 20
James Madison 48 41 32

A_250 (8,500).