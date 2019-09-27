Irving says Durant was rushed back, won't be rushed again

FILE - At left, in a March 20, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving is shown during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. At right, in a May 8, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is shown during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif. Irving said Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Brooklyn Nets media day, that Durant wasn't ready to play in the NBA Finals and won't let his new teammate come back to the court this time until he's fully healthy.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving says Kevin Durant wasn't ready to play in the NBA Finals. He wants his new teammate to come back to the court this time only when fully healthy.

Irving put up a fiery defense of Durant in Brooklyn on Friday, saying the former Golden State Warriors forward was rushed back to play "to end up selling a product that came before the person, Kevin."

Durant had been recovering from a calf injury earlier in the postseason when he returned for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. He lasted just 12 minutes before going down with a ruptured Achilles tendon that required surgery.

Irving adds that Durant "was not ready to play in that environment. We all know that, whether people want to admit it or not."

The Nets have said they expect Durant to miss the season, though Durant says he makes his own decisions.

