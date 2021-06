Morry Gash/AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving headed to the locker room after appearing to hurt his right ankle in the second quarter of Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Irving had just made a basket in the paint midway through the second quarter when he landed awkwardly. On his way down, Irving's left leg appeared to hit Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's right leg before the Nets guard landed.