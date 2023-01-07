Iowa St. 69, No. 17 TCU 67

Osunniyi 3-6 1-2 7, Grill 1-5 0-0 3, Holmes 4-8 0-0 10, Kalscheur 7-14 0-2 15, Lipsey 5-8 0-0 10, Jones 5-6 0-2 10, T.King 5-10 2-3 12, Watson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 3-9 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title