Iona 76, Pepperdine 66

Ibine Ayo 1-5 0-0 2, Joseph 9-13 2-4 20, Shema 4-6 1-4 9, Clayton 6-13 4-4 18, Jenkins 4-12 0-0 11, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Slazinski 5-10 0-0 12, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 7-12 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title