Iona 75, Fairfield 69

Cook 7-11 0-0 14, Crisler 1-6 0-0 2, Jeanne-Rose 3-7 1-2 7, Leach 2-6 0-0 4, Wojcik 7-13 0-0 16, Long 4-11 7-8 18, Maidoh 3-4 0-0 6, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Willis 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 8-10 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title