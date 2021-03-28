Inside job: Michigan goes to the paint to top FSU 76-58 EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer March 28, 2021 Updated: March 28, 2021 7:21 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint Sunday for a 76-58 takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State.
Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to lead coach Juwan Howard and Co. to a victory in the only “chalk” meeting between a 1 and 4 seed of the second weekend.