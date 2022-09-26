Injury-depleted Rams keep rolling with unlikely contributors
GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams almost certainly wouldn't be such consistent winners if this team hadn't stayed relatively healthy over the past half-decade.
The Rams' overall health is much worse than normal this September after a spate of early season injuries, yet it hasn't stopped Sean McVay's team from recording back-to-back victories.