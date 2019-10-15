Injured plate umpire Jeff Nelson leaves Game 3 of ALCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Jeff Nelson left Game 3 of the AL Championship Series after taking a pair of foul tips off the mask, causing a 16-minute delay at Yankee Stadium.

Nelson was struck by a foul off the bat of Houston's Yuli Gurriel in the third inning on Tuesday and Martín Maldonado in the fourth.

"That's two good ones," Nelson, who wore a television microphone, told Yankees head athletic trainer Steve Donohue, who came on the field. Nelson added he would get water during the inning break.

Houston led 2-0 when the game was delayed after the fourth inning while Kerwin Danley, who was at second base, went back to the umpires' locker room and changed into gear to work the plate.

Mark Carlson switched from third to second and Marvin Hudson from left field to third.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was given additional time to warm up again, and the game proceeded with a five-man crew and no left-field umpire.

Six-man crews are the norm in the postseason, with a pair of outfield umpires added to the usual four.

