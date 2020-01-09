Ingram scores 29 points, Pelicans top Bulls 123-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Chicago 123-108 on Wednesday night to drop the Bulls to a fifth straight loss.

JJ Redick hit six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, while rookie Jaxson Hayes had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to help the Pelicans win for the seventh time in 10 games.

Zach LaVine scored 32 for the Bulls, who are in the midst of their longest losing streak this season. Thaddeus Young scored 18 in his return to the city where he was born.

Chicago led by six early in the third quarter before New Orleans went on a 15-3 run that put the Pelicans in front for good. Ingram scored nine during that surge, starting it with a 3, adding another from deep and then hitting three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt.

New Orleans continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 21.

Bulls: Fris Dunn scored 15 points and Lauri Markkanen 14. ... LaVine scored at least 25 for the 19th time this season and eclipsed 30 for the ninth time. ... The Bulls came in forcing league best 18.3 turnovers per game and failed to hit that mark against New Orleans, which committed 14 turnovers. ... Chicago had 10 offensive rebounds, the ninth straight game it had at least that many.

Pelicans: Were without guard Jrue Holiday (left elbow bruise), the club's second-leading scorer (19.6 points per game) for a second straight game. ... Josh Hart, who started for Holiday, scored 13 points. Lonzo Ball and Nickiell Alexander-Walker each scored 11. ... Ingram made 11 of 12 free throws but missed his first of the night, snapping a streak of 36 straight makes from the foul line since the fourth quarter of a game at Golden State on Dec. 20.

Bulls: Host Indiana on Friday night.

Pelicans: Visit New York on Friday night.

