IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio. Lap length: 2.258 miles (Car number in parentheses) 1. (2) Josef Newgarden, D/C/F, 01:06.6739 (121.919 mph). 2. (26) Colton Herta, D/H/F, 01:06.6770 (121.913). 3. (8) Marcus Ericsson, D/H/F, 01:07.0723 (121.195). 4. (12) Will Power, D/C/F, 01:07.1161 (121.115). 5. (9) Scott Dixon, D/H/F, 01:07.1358 (121.080). 6. (27) Alexander Rossi, D/H/F, 01:07.2181 (120.932). 7. (10) Alex Palou, D/H/F, 01:06.4883 (122.259). 8. (15) Graham Rahal, D/H/F, 01:06.5946 (122.064). 9. (29) James Hinchcliffe, D/H/F, 01:06.6134 (122.030). 10. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D/H/F, 01:06.7517 (121.777). 11. (21) Rinus Veekay, D/C/F, 01:06.7671 (121.749). 12. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, D/C/F, 01:06.9232 (121.465). 13. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, D/C/F, 01:06.7898 (121.707). 14. (3) Scott McLaughlin, D/C/F, 01:06.7313 (121.814). 15. (22) Simon Pagenaud, D/C/F, 01:06.8437 (121.609). 16. (18) Ed Jones, D/H/F, 01:06.7882 (121.710). 17. (59) Max Chilton, D/C/F, 01:06.8473 (121.603). 18. (51) Romain Grosjean, D/H/F, 01:06.8642 (121.572). 19. (30) Takuma Sato, D/H/F, 01:07.0951 (121.153). 20. (5) Pato O'Ward, D/C/F, 01:06.8679 (121.565). 21. (4) Dalton Kellett, D/C/F, 01:07.5866 (120.272). 22. (45) Santino Ferrucci, D/H/F, 01:06.9254 (121.461). 23. (60) Jack Harvey, D/H/F, 01:07.6740 (120.117). 24. (20) Conor Daly, D/C/F, 01:07.0704 (121.198). 25. (48) Jimmie Johnson, D/H/F, 01:08.4077 (118.829). 26. (52) Ryan Norman, D/H/F, 01:07.4714 (120.478).