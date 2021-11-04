Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

N.Y. Jets 7 3 6 14 - 30 Indianapolis 7 21 14 3 - 45 First Quarter Ind_Hines 34 run (Badgley kick), 6:55. NYJ_E.Moore 19 pass from White (Ammendola kick), 3:32. Second Quarter Ind_Taylor 21 run (Badgley kick), 13:24. Ind_Doyle 1 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 4:59. NYJ_FG Ammendola 33, 1:46. Ind_Pittman 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), :12. Third Quarter Ind_Pinter 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 6:54. Ind_Taylor 78 run (Badgley kick), 6:02. NYJ_E.Moore 19 pass from J.Johnson (run failed), 3:00. Fourth Quarter NYJ_Griffin 13 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 11:08. Ind_FG Badgley 39, 8:01. NYJ_T.Johnson 22 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 3:35. ___ NYJ Ind First downs 30 28 Total Net Yards 486 532 Rushes-yards 21-88 30-260 Passing 398 272 Punt Returns 0-0 1-10 Kickoff Returns 2-47 4-61 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-4 Comp-Att-Int 34-52-1 22-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 1-0 Punts 3-52.0 2-42.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 7-43 2-22 Time of Possession 31:22 28:38 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Carter 13-49, T.Johnson 4-21, J.Johnson 4-18. Indianapolis, Taylor 19-172, Hines 6-74, Wentz 4-13, Ehlinger 1-1. PASSING_N.Y. Jets, J.Johnson 27-41-1-317, White 7-11-0-95. Indianapolis, Wentz 22-30-0-272. RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Moore 7-84, Cole 5-66, Crowder 5-38, Griffin 4-28, J.Smith 3-40, T.Johnson 2-40, Kroft 2-38, Wesco 2-16, Berrios 2-5, Carter 1-37, Mims 1-20. Indianapolis, Pittman 5-64, Pascal 4-58, Hines 4-34, Taylor 2-28, Dulin 2-23, Alie-Cox 1-28, Granson 1-27, Patmon 1-7, Pinter 1-2, Doyle 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.