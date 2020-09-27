Indianapolis 36, N.Y. Jets 7
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Indianapolis
|7
|10
|14
|5
|—
|36
Ind_X.Rhodes 44 interception return (Blankenship kick), 12:25.
NYJ_Berrios 16 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 5:12.
Ind_Alie-Cox 1 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 14:13.
Ind_FG Blankenship 42, 8:38.
Ind_Taylor 1 run (Blankenship kick), 5:21.
Ind_Carrie 47 interception return (Blankenship kick), :00.
Ind_safety, 4:50.
Ind_FG Blankenship 41, 2:04.
A_7,480.
___
|NYJ
|Ind
|First downs
|15
|21
|Total Net Yards
|260
|353
|Rushes-yards
|29-109
|31-119
|Passing
|151
|234
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Kickoff Returns
|4-75
|1-8
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-91
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-3
|19-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|0-0
|Punts
|5-42.0
|4-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-57
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|29:52
|30:08
___
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Gore 15-57, Perine 7-24, Darnold 5-20, Ballage 2-8. Indianapolis, Taylor 13-59, Wilkins 9-39, Hines 7-21, Brissett 2-0.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 17-29-3-168. Indianapolis, Rivers 17-21-0-217, Brissett 2-4-0-17.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Ballage 5-44, Berrios 4-64, Herndon 3-21, Cager 2-35, Perine 2-(minus 1), Gore 1-5. Indianapolis, Hines 4-40, Hilton 3-52, Alie-Cox 3-50, Pittman 3-26, Pascal 2-34, Fountain 2-23, Wilkins 1-6, Taylor 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 41.