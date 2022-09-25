Ind_Woods 1 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 12:24. Drive: 3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23. Indianapolis 7, Kansas City 0.

KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :34. Drive: 4 plays, 35 yards, 2:03. Key Play: Mahomes 29 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-7. Indianapolis 7, Kansas City 6.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 43, 9:40. Drive: 12 plays, 46 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 29; Ryan 8 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-4; Ryan 17 pass to Pierce; Ryan 7 pass to Dulin on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 10, Kansas City 6.

KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Kelce pass from Mahomes), 1:46. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 1:37. Key Play: Mahomes 10 pass to Smith-Schuster. Kansas City 14, Indianapolis 10.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Ammendola 26, 7:56. Drive: 16 plays, 62 yards, 7:04. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 31; Mahomes 11 pass to Smith-Schuster; Mahomes 16 pass to Edwards-Helaire; Burton 2 run on 4th-and-1; Mahomes 10 run. Kansas City 17, Indianapolis 10.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, 2:53. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Ryan 9 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-8; Ryan 26 pass to Pittman. Kansas City 17, Indianapolis 13.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Woods 12 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), :24. Drive: 16 plays, 76 yards, 8:14. Key Plays: Ryan 2 pass to Campbell on 3rd-and-3; Ryan 2 run on 4th-and-1; Ryan 4 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-4; Taylor 13 run; Ryan 14 pass to Pierce. Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17.

A_65,975.

___

KC Ind FIRST DOWNS 20 19 Rushing 6 5 Passing 12 12 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-10 6-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 1-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 315 259 Total Plays 60 69 Avg Gain 5.3 3.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 58 82 Rushes 23 27 Avg per rush 2.522 3.037 NET YARDS PASSING 257 177 Sacked-Yds lost 1-5 5-45 Gross-Yds passing 262 222 Completed-Att. 20-36 27-37 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.946 4.214 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-2 5-2-0 PUNTS-Avg. 3-56.667 3-51.333 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 106 66 Punt Returns 2-12 1-10 Kickoff Returns 5-94 2-57 Interceptions 0-0 1--1 PENALTIES-Yds 6-45 4-34 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:28 33:32

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 4-26, McKinnon 7-20, Pacheco 3-9, Burton 1-2, Kelce 1-1, Edwards-Helaire 7-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 21-71, Hines 3-7, Ryan 3-4.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-35-1-262, Townsend 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Ryan 27-37-0-222.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Smith-Schuster 5-89, Edwards-Helaire 5-39, Kelce 4-58, Valdes-Scantling 4-48, Gray 1-26, Hardman 1-2. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-72, Hines 5-23, Pierce 3-61, Taylor 3-20, Woods 2-13, Campbell 2-10, Granson 2-7, Alie-Cox 1-9, Dulin 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Kansas City, Moore 2-12. Indianapolis, Hines 1-10.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Kansas City, Pacheco 5-94. Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-57.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Kansas City, Harris 7-6-0, Bolton 6-3-2, Ja.Watson 6-0-0, Sneed 5-2-1, Saunders 3-5-0, Reid 3-4-0, Fenton 3-2-0, Thornhill 2-3-0, Dunlap 2-2-1, Wharton 2-0-0, Karlaftis 1-3-0, Clark 1-2-1, C.Jones 1-1-0, Nnadi 1-0-0, Herring 0-2-0, Cook 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Franklin 8-4-0, Gilmore 5-0-0, Okereke 4-3-0, Paye 3-0-0, Buckner 2-2-0, McLeod 2-2-0, Facyson 2-0-0, Moore 2-0-0, Odeyingbo 2-0-0, Rodgers 2-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Ngakoue 1-1-1, Stewart 1-1-0, Pinter 1-0-0, Odenigbo 0-1-0, Speed 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Kansas City, None. Indianapolis, McLeod 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Ammendola 34.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.