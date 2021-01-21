Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 11:41 p.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble and Indiana’s defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory Thursday night.
It was a season low in points for the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten), who came in second in the nation in scoring at 92.2 points per game. Iowa had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie for first place in the conference.
