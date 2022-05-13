Indiana 92, New York 86

N.Smith 5-15 2-4 12, Vivians 5-11 7-8 20, Egbo 4-8 0-0 8, K.Mitchell 8-22 6-6 24, Robinson 5-12 5-6 17, A.Smith 0-2 2-2 2, Engstler 2-5 1-1 5, Henderson 1-2 0-2 2, Hull 0-1 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-81 23-29 92.
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
- Ridgefield boys run to Central title
Recommended