Indiana 90, Seattle 84
Clark 1-5 1-1 3, Stewart 5-18 7-7 18, Howard 5-7 0-0 11, Canada 0-3 1-2 1, Loyd 12-19 8-9 35, Magbegor 0-2 2-2 2, Russell 2-3 0-0 4, Prince 0-1 2-2 2, Whitcomb 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 28-64 23-25 84.
Burke 7-13 6-9 23, Dupree 3-11 0-0 6, McCowan 4-11 2-2 10, Allemand 4-7 0-0 12, K.Mitchell 7-12 0-0 17, Achonwa 6-12 2-3 14, Cox 1-4 0-0 2, Doyle 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 34-77 10-14 90.
|Seattle
|19
|22
|22
|21
|—
|84
|Indiana
|19
|25
|27
|19
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-21 (Loyd 3-6, Howard 1-2, Stewart 1-8, Clark 0-2, Whitcomb 0-2), Indiana 12-24 (Allemand 4-7, Burke 3-6, K.Mitchell 3-6, Doyle 2-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 30 (Clark, Howard, Stewart 5), Indiana 46 (McCowan 10). Assists_Seattle 17 (Canada 6), Indiana 23 (Allemand 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, Indiana 19.
