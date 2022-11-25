Indiana 128, Brooklyn 117

Durant 15-31 3-4 36, O'Neale 3-8 0-0 9, Claxton 6-6 0-0 12, Irving 8-17 1-1 20, Simmons 8-8 4-5 20, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 1-4 0-0 3, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Curry 5-9 0-0 14, Duke Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 47-88 8-10 117.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title