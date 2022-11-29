Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

Hield 5-13 4-5 15, Smith 1-4 6-6 9, Turner 7-17 0-0 15, Haliburton 10-22 1-3 24, Nesmith 5-10 2-2 16, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 10-22 0-0 23, Nembhard 4-8 0-0 12, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 43-105 13-16 116.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title