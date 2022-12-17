Incarnate Word 77, Bethune-Cookman 65

Robertson 3-5 3-6 9, French 2-8 0-0 5, Garrett 5-12 0-0 11, Harmon 7-15 0-0 17, Davis 2-8 0-0 5, McEntire 1-4 2-4 4, Carter-Hollinger 6-9 0-0 12, Gudavicius 1-1 0-0 2, Hulsewe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 5-10 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title