Incarnate Word 69, Dartmouth 64

Adelekun 4-12 1-4 9, Haskins 2-12 3-3 9, Neskovic 1-2 0-0 2, Cornish 1-3 2-5 4, Myrthil 2-5 0-0 6, Johnson 1-4 1-2 4, Mitchell-Day 5-13 3-4 14, Munro 3-3 0-0 6, Robinson 2-2 0-0 4, Krystkowiak 2-4 0-0 6, Blaufeld 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-18 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title