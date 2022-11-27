Skip to main content
Incarnate Word 63, Grambling St. 61

Aku 1-2 0-0 2, Gordon 5-12 0-0 10, Christon 9-13 0-0 20, Cowart 2-6 1-2 5, Moton 3-5 2-3 9, Smith 3-5 2-3 8, Munford 0-1 0-0 0, Cotton 1-4 0-0 2, Murrell 1-2 2-2 5, Lamin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 7-10 61.

INCARNATE WORD (4-3)

Dennis 0-2 0-0 0, Griscti 2-4 1-1 5, Cisse 3-10 4-5 11, Miller 1-3 5-5 7, Swaby 4-9 0-0 10, Morgan 4-8 2-2 12, Yoder 2-5 0-0 5, Payne 1-3 2-4 4, Cruz 3-7 1-2 9. Totals 20-51 15-19 63.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 4-13 (Christon 2-5, Murrell 1-1, Moton 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Smith 0-1, Cotton 0-3), Incarnate Word 8-25 (Cruz 2-4, Swaby 2-4, Morgan 2-5, Cisse 1-4, Yoder 1-4, Griscti 0-1). Rebounds_Grambling St. 27 (Gordon 10), Incarnate Word 26 (Cisse 7). Assists_Grambling St. 11 (Gordon 4), Incarnate Word 11 (Cisse 6). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 15, Incarnate Word 15. A_201 (4,080).

