In the rainforest’s shadow, Brazilian surf capital blossoms
MAURICIO SAVARESE and CHRISTIAN PRENDERGAST, Associated Press
SAO SEBASTIAO, Brazil (AP) — As most of Brazil tuned in to watch two local clubs battle for the continent's soccer championship last month, 14-year-old Luana Reis was far from a television set.
She was surfing blue-green waves with a soaring rainforest backdrop, competing with dozens of other teens in the yearly municipal tournament at one of the country's premier surf beaches, Maresias.