In tears, Aguero announces retirement due to heart problem STEVE DOUGLAS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 15, 2021
1 of11 Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - Manchester City players throw teammate Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in the air to celebrate winning the English Premier League title after the soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, May 23, 2021. Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has on Wednesday, Dec. 15 announced his immediate retirement for health reasons. Dave Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Ethiad stadium, Manchester England, Jan. 3, 2019. Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has on Wednesday, Dec. 15 announced his immediate retirement for health reasons. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot with teammate Sergio Aguero during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 28, 2021. Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has on Wednesday, Dec. 15 announced his immediate retirement for health reasons. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Barcelona's Sergio Aguero controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 17, 2021. Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has on Wednesday, Dec. 15 announced his immediate retirement for health reasons. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
Fighting back tears, Sergio Aguero took a deep breath and finally made the announcement soccer fans had dreaded ever since he left a game with chest pains six weeks ago.
“I have decided to stop playing professional football,” the 33-year-old Barcelona striker said Wednesday in front of an intimate audience of friends, family and teammates from a prolific 18-year career that has come to a sad and sudden end.