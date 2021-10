MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Zach Borisch threw for a touchdown on his only pass and ran for a touchdown, and Idaho built a big lead before holding on to defeat Portland State 42-35 on Saturday.

Aundre Carter rushed for two touchdowns for the Vandals (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) and Mike Beaudry threw a touchdown pass to Terez Traynor for 42 yards.