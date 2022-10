POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Hays, returning after missing two games with an injury, threw a 71-yard touchdown pass and Idaho State came up with two more long touchdowns in beating Cal Poly 40-31 on Saturday for its first win.

Hays connected with Xavier Guillory a 37-14 lead in the third quarter but needed interceptions by Charles Ike and Josh Alford to outlast the Mustangs (1-5, 0-3 Big Sky). A Bengals field goal with two seconds remaining made it a nine-point win.