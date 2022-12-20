Idaho 76, CS Northridge 73

Burris 4-7 4-4 13, Jones 10-15 9-10 29, Moffitt 4-9 7-8 15, Salih 1-5 0-0 3, R.Smith 2-5 0-0 6, T.Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Ford 1-4 3-3 5, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Harge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 23-25 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title