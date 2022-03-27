Hughes scores twice, Devils beat Canadiens 3-2 in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and was one of four Devils to score in a seven-round shootout as New Jersey came back after blowing a two-goal lead and beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Sunday night.

Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton and Yegor Sharangovich also tallied in the shootout, with Sharangovich getting the fourth goal.

Nico Daws sealed the shootout win, stopping Paul Byron on the Canadiens' last attempt. Cole Caufield, Rem Pitlick, who tied the game in the final minute, and Mike Hoffman tallied in the long shootout.

Bratt and Nico Hischier hit goalposts for New Jersey in the five-minute overtime and Anderson had a shot go off both goalposts. Play stopped and a review showed the puck did not go in the net.

Daws finished with 31 saves as the Devils improved to 9-0-2 against the Canadiens since 2017-18.

The Canadiens forced the overtime on Pitlick’s 13th goal of the season. It came with the Canadiens’ net empty and 42 seconds left in regulation.

Josh Anderson also scored in regulation, while Sam Montembeault made 30 saves for Montreal.

Hughes staked the Devils to a 2-0 lead, thanks to one major mistake by Montembeault and a great pass by Bratt on a power play.

The Canadiens goaltender set up Hughes' first goal by making an errant pass from his crease. Hughes intercepted it in the right circle and ripped it into the net with 46 seconds left in the first period.

Hughes got his 24th of the season from the same circle at 14:14 of the second period. It extended Bratt's points streak to a career-high seven games (two goals, eight assists).

Anderson got Montreal back into the game a little more than three minutes later, tipping a shot by Jesse Ylonen past Daws. It came just after a two-man Canadiens’ advantage expired.

NOTES: Devils F Andreas Johnsson was scratched because of an illnesss. ... D Justin Barron made his debut for the Canadiens. A 2020 first-round draft pick, he was acquired from Colorado along with a second-round pick in 2024 for Artturi Lehkonen. ... Montreal D Joel Edmundson played in his 400th NHL game.

WOODY BACK

Devils F Miles Wood played for the first time this season. The 26-year-old missed the first 65 games after having hip surgery in November. He had 17 goals in 55 games last season.

MILITARY APPRECIATION

Devils players wore military-inspired warmup jerseys before the game. They were put up for auction, with the proceeds benefitting Operation Gratitude. It is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Americans with opportunities for hands-on volunteerism in support of military, veterans and first responders.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Florida on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game road trip.

Devils: At Boston on Thursday,

