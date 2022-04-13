Hughes scores early in OT, Canucks top Golden Knights 5-4
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.
The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas. Both teams are battling for wild-card spots in the Western Conference.