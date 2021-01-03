Howard leads No. 13 Kentucky women past No. 12 MSU in OT

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 10 points in overtime, after scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, and finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead No. 13 Kentucky to a 92-86 win over No. 12 Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Wildcats were scoreless and down 82-78 midway through overtime when Howard knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing. The game was tied at 84 when Howard made a three-point play at the 1:20 mark. The Bulldogs got a quick bucket but in the final minute Dre’Una Edwards and Howard combined to make 5 of 6 free throws.