Howard, Michigan roll past Texas Southern in NCAA tourney GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 6 p.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Juwan Howard got the win in his first NCAA Tournament game since taking over at Michigan, guiding Mike Smith and the top-seeded Wolverines to an 82-66 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday.
Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as Michigan rolled into the second round without Isaiah Livers, who is out with a foot injury. Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had 11 points apiece.