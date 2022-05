Mariners first. Adam Frazier flies out to left field to Michael Brantley. Ty France singles to shallow center field. Julio Rodriguez homers to right field. Ty France scores. J.P. Crawford walks. Eugenio Suarez flies out to left center field to Michael Brantley. Kyle Lewis homers to center field. J.P. Crawford scores. Taylor Trammell flies out to deep right center field to Kyle Tucker.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Astros 0.

Astros second. Yuli Gurriel singles to shallow center field. Kyle Tucker pops out to shallow left field to Eugenio Suarez. Jeremy Pena doubles to right field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Jose Siri reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jeremy Pena out at third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Astros 1.

Mariners third. Ty France homers to center field. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shallow infield, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel. J.P. Crawford doubles. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Kyle Lewis grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 5, Astros 1.

Mariners sixth. Taylor Trammell homers to center field. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Sam Haggerty grounds out to second base, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Ty France singles to left field. Adam Frazier to second. Julio Rodriguez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 6, Astros 1.